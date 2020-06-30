State and area deaths
0 entries
State and area deaths

State and area deaths

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Billings: Lenora L. Weist 

Sylvia M. Hoffman, 91

Gail Holmes, 69

Ruth Kahl, 65

JoAnn Evans, 87 

Phillip Kirkpatrick, 76

Area: 

Hardin:  Alex Uffelman, 91

Red Lodge: Thomas Bailey, 99

 

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News