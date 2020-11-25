 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State and area deaths
0 entries
State and area deaths

State and area deaths

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Billings: Pedro Rubio Hernandez Jr., 79

Marjorie J. Marr, 73

Sharon Marie (Stene) Sullivan

Leonard Hinton, 75

Area:

Big Timber:  Ray Kunda, 83, Peggy Keller, 82

Lame Deer:  Kean Ontiveros, 17

Livingston: James ‘Jim' S. Ricci

Springdale:  Robert Alkire, 93

 

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News