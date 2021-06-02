 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State and area deaths
0 entries
State and area deaths

State and area deaths

  • 0

Billings:  Loretta Dow, 81

Stephanie Newhouse Davis

Leroy “Lee” Bell, 71

Ada M. McKeen, 95

Beverly Ann McBride, 92

June Mavis Bilges Ottolino, 92

Jeremy Lala, 40

Area:

Belfry:  Dale A. Olson, 75

Park City:  Rosamond “Mondy,” Michael, 87

Rosebud: Beatrice (Bep) Schwend, 89 

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News