State and area deaths

Billings: Edward Romero, 86

Jerry James “Jim” O'Donnell, 74 

Ernest Grignon, 61

Roland Sannes, 79

Ken Hoffert, 67

Area: 

Glasgow:  Ronald “Rugged” Gulbertson, 83 

Hardin: Eleanor White Fox, 93, Tesha Renay Britton, 55 

Nashua: Lloyd E. Fleming, 86 

Florentine Schaff Obie Malsbury, 105, of Billings formerly of Hardin

