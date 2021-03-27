 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings:  Alice Bratton, 85

Brockway:  Edward Brost, 79

Glasgow:  Darby D. Rogney, 69

Jordan:  Kenneth Fogle, 95

Laurel:  Teresa L. Prins, 60

Townsend:  Loren “Bill” Heistand, 106

