 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State and area deaths

State and area deaths

  • 0

Billings:  Roy Dunbar, 95

Jonelle Fink, 56

Margery Pease, 96

Area: 

Biddle:  Tammy Holbrook,58

Broadus:  Dallas Gaskill, 81

Glendive: Donald Jarvis, 82

Hardin: Roberta Spotted Horse, 66

Miles City: Nancy Olson, 63; Franklin “Forrest” Call III, 26; Muriel Sprague, 83

Nye: Robert Allen Smith, 90

Formerly of:  Harvey W. Kuntz, age 77, of Billings formerly of Circle.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Americans are not happy with their sleep

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News