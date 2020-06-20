State and area deaths
Billings: Christine Ann Lindstrand

Charles ‘Chuck’ Pete Siemens, 75

George Whiteman, Jr., 49

Glenda Whinnery, 62

Kenneth D. Hoffert, 67

Thomas Dana Eastlick, 43

Laurel:  Mary Krug, 94

Nye:  Janet M. Helbert, 79

