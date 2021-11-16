 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings:  Lorrie Niles, 62

Gene McFerran, 91

James Rains III, 31

Area:

Bridger:  Judith Ann Schill, 53

Huntley: Kenneth Trask, 59

Formerly of:   Alicia Powelson, 35, of Rock Springs, WY, formerly of Billings.

Louise (Irigoin) Jambor, 96, of Manhattan, MT, formerly of Lambert, MT.  

