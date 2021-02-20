 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings: Anthony Tessmer, 54

Nicki Lynn Fortney, 63

Linda Ericson, 82

James T. Krieg, 80

Ralph M. Downs, 89

Jean Shay, 85

Area:

Shepherd:  Scherry Dodd, 62 

Silesia: Shirley Holwegner, 81

