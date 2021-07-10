 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings:  Robert J. Schwarz, 79

Dolores A. Nelson, 98

Mary McKinney, 83

Bob Roberts, 78

Beverly Higginbotham, 77

Charlie Vallie III

Joseph LaCroix, 4

Area:

Huntley: Julie Thorson, 74

Laurel:  Robert Bradley Sullivan, 73; Teri L. McDonald, 47

