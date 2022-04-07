 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State and area deaths

Billings:   Verlin Belgarde 

Faye Bernice Welborn, 91

Gladys Schultz, 93

William "Santa Claus" Booth, 73

Dorothy Krum, 91

William Booth, 73

 

 

 

