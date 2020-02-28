State and area deaths
Billings: 

Leister A. Woods

Karl Bollman, 52

Lee Dungan, 64

Oliver “Ron” Custer, 75

Area:

Baker: Sharon Schwartz, 66

Columbus: Annette I. Slicer, 59

Lame Deer: Theresa Crazymule, 84

Formerly of:

Fromberg: Meri Adele Haworth Siddle, Hendersonville, N.C.

