State and area deaths
Billings: Virginia Sioux Philip, 80

Dorothy Ann Lane, 85

Christopher Henry Reimer, 72

William M. Dimich, 89

Todd Yeager, 68

Charlotte “Chuckie” Fink, 77

Area:

Baker: La Vonne Wiseman, 53

Formerly of: 

Cour D'Alene, ID:  Neil Bredeson, 75, formerly of Billings, MT & Basin, WY

