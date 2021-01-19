State and area deaths

 Skip to main content
Billings:  Jason Todd, 50

Patricia French, 78

Valeria Anne “Pommy” Stump Iron, 66

Jeffrey David Proebstel, 60

Daryl Beam, 74

David Bredy, 86

Willard Baker, 97

Bonnie A. Presley, 71

Jesse Cuellar, 80

Carol Gritten, 85

Area:

Ashland: Paul Beartrack, 67

Forsyth: Felix Rangel, 96

Glendive:  Dorothy Kaufman, 94

Lame Deer: Kenneth Medicinebull, 64

Laurel: Thomas Pike, 86  

Miles City: Robert Hecht, 97

