State and area deaths
Billings: James Ladd, 90

Ronald Duane Klem

Thomas Canape, Sr., 84

Gladys McFarren, 75

Glen Redd, 82

James Bertrand, 93

Columbus: Roy Adam Degenhart, 87, formerly of Billings

Glasgow:  Verna D. Johnson, 100

Red Lodge:  Ursula B. Kostal, 75

Wolf Point:  Robert V. Helmer

