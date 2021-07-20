 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings: James Whitson, 93

Keith M. LaBard, 84

Mona Curtis, 79

Sharis Johnson, 71

Area:

Busby:  Jay Littlewolf, 61 

Formerly of:

Pismo Beach, CA: John Marcus formerly of Absarokee

 

 

 

