State and area deaths
Billings: Beverly Ann Owens, 88

Jase O. Norsworthy, 94

David K. Bredy, 86

Gregory Richau, 71

Audrey L. Johnson, 85

Doyle Young, 85

Dolores Hainer, 77

Area:

Bridger: Pat B. Taylor, 89

Busby:  Autumn Thompson, 36

