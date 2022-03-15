 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State and area deaths

Billings:  Mary Diaz, 94

Shawn Strittmater, 60

John D. Sweeney, 75

Joanne Gerry, 92

Sandra G. Kessler, 86

Lecia Holbert, 55

 Area:

Crow Agency: Bertha Hogan, 90

Hinsdale:  Lawrence Boucher,  83 

Joliet: Carlada J. Labuda, 65

 

