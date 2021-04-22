 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings:  Mark Holmes, 57

Donald Black, 87

Noel Wodrich, 84

Roxann Watson

Barbara Wilson

David Renfro, Jr.

Cole Norris, 84

Sunny Dawn Park, 49

David Ellestad, 56

Kevin Rogina, 57

Sheila K. Kessler, 58

Daniel Gabel, 62

Area:

Bridger:  Harold Taborsky, 90

