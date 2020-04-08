State and area deaths
Billings:  Virginia Dawn Seely, 89

Charlie Adamson, 40

Area:

Ballentine: Robert Eldred, 72

Glasgow:  Evelyn Kemp, 89

Laurel: Sylvia Hughes, 98  

Wolf Point:  Keith L. Bryan, 90

