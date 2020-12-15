 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State and area deaths
0 entries
State and area deaths

State and area deaths

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Billings:  James McInnis, 92

Nancy McGrath, 80

Darlene L. Sannon, 86

Jean Kiedrowski, 89  

Area:

Custer:  Rick L. Walter, 62

Glasgow:  Ronald Guttenberg, 86

St. Xavier: Richard ‘Dicky’,  Kehler, 74

Formerly of:  Mary Alice Hinkel, 95, Billings, formerly of Worland, WY

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News