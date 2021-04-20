 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State and area deaths
0 entries
State and area deaths

State and area deaths

  • 0

Billings:  Daniel J. Huff, 64

Gilbert Ficek, 81

Richard Dilley, 78

Loyce Peterson, 65

Charlene Houston, 65

Kurt Lawver, 56

Ralph Muessig, 68

Area:

Huntley: Marian Wittman Dick, 87

Laurel:   Jane M. Streck, 92

Reed Point:  Paul “Corky” Hedrick, 87

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News