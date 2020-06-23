State and area deaths
0 entries
State and area deaths

State and area deaths

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Billings:  George Whiteman, 49

Sharon Webster, 73

Dennis Flaherty, 82

Area: 

Ashland: Edna Sarah Seminole, 93

Colstrip: Sharon Dinstel, 68

Columbus:  Deanna M. King, 81

Frannie, WY:  Steven Stroh, 55

Fromberg: Lavina Viola Morgan, 82

Glendive: John Athas, 90

Laurel: Jerry Sheldon, 83

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News