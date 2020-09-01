 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings: Carol Faye Weigum, 78

James Napier, 65

Mark Smith, 68

Delynn “Lynn” Duncan, 79

Susan Gahagan, 70

Donna Johnson, 87

Area: 

Denton: Beverly J. Rose, 74

Hardin:  Vernard Melville, 100; Betty Brauer, 75

Laurel: Kenneth Young, 86

