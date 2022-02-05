 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State and area deaths

State and area deaths

  • 0

Billings: Betty “Katie” Roberts, 72 

James Robert Cureton, 65

Tammy Peterson, 48

Area: 

Crow Agency:  Nate Old Crow, 17

Helena: Terry L. Westlund, 73; Bruce Wayne McEvoy, 61 

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: The 10 'grossest' words in the English language

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News