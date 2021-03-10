 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings: Patrick "Pat" Weber, 62

Area: 

Absarokee:  Kenneth G. Lilyblad, 67

Shepherd:  Judy Busch Hamilton, 75 

Formerly of: Matt R. Erhardt, 87 of Billings, Montana and formerly of Glendive.

