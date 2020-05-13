State and area deaths
0 entries
State and area deaths

State and area deaths

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Billings:  Kurt Swallow, 76

Robert Morse, 56

Norman L. Thomas, 59

Bryan Edwards, 90, formerly of Cody, WY

Area:

Columbus: David F. Shevela, 61 

Hardin: William W. Haley 87 

Pryor: Amy Young, 59 

Red Lodge:  Magha Cornish, 87; Martha M. Upson, 72 

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News