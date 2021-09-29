 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings: 

Clark Morton, 81

Derek Smith, 38

Harold Sapp, 93

Area:

Joliet:  Arlene Lavern Hull, 99

Roy:  Gerald “Jerry” Freitag, 84

Formally of:  Eleanor Talmage, 100, Laurel, Formally from Hardin

Edna Mendenhall, 95, Basin WY, Formally from Miles City.

