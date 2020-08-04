You have permission to edit this article.
State and area deaths
Billings: Timothy Dore, 71

Charles Brickman, 96 

William E. Shannon, 83

Cemie Studer, 87

Donald Cleveland

Bezaleel Bull Shows, 45

Maria Elena Beltran-Jensen, 87

Esther Ybarra Gonzales, 82, formerly of Huntley

Area:

Hardin: James VanDaele, 61

