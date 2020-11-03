 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
State and area deaths

State and area deaths

Billings: Nicholas R. Visser, 37

Linda Guzman, 83

Gale M. Birge, 77

Area:

Crow Agency:  Patricia Little Light, 75

Hardin:  Leonard Perkins, 62

Lewistown: Maxine Eleanor (Lenz) Troth, 93

Lodge Grass:  Erma Jane Moccasin, 81

Ryegate: Paul F. Olnhausen

