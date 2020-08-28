 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings: Roy Baker, 69

Lavetta Bradford, 90

Robert Hardgrove, 79

Wilma McElvain, 85

Robert Yurick, 89

Area: 

Big Fork: Ted William Rieke, 77

Forsyth: Floyd "Buck" Dowlin, 67

 

 

