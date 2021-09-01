 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings: Scott Reese, 56

Katherine E. Vogel, 89

Keith Kinkade, 80

Sheila Naglich, 70

Area: 

Ashland: Michael Watt, 71

Hardin: Ron Scott, 65; Matthew Blair, 35

Laurel: Robert E. Western, 84

Lewistown: Susan H. Knedler, 74

Miles City:  Lewis Rooney, 90; JoAnn Preston, 88; Don Warner, 62

Pryor:  Irma Birdhat, 82

Worland, WY: Bart Edward Hillman, 62; Eva Mader, 90

