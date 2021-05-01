State and area deaths

 Skip to main content
Billings: Martha Hyde, 61

Lorraine Skalsky Shepard, 94

Damon Jorgensen, 22

John Schumacher, 89

John Emil Wiedmeier, 86

Area:

Baker: Tate "Tater" Ehret, 4

Bozeman: Erma Gilliland, 96, formerly of Billings 

Crow Agency: John Paul Other Medicine, 74

Glasgow:  DeLores M. Gilchrist, 95

Hardin:  Leona Molina, 81

Lodge Grass:  Isaac Gardner, 2

Shepherd: Kai Storey, 17

