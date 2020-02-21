State and area deaths
State and area deaths

State and area deaths

Billings: Kevin J. Witt, 49

Bob J. Davenport, 90

Dorathy Roseleip, 89

Evelyn ‘Evie’ Love, 85

Circle: Katherine E. Robbins, 99

Denton:  Leonard Wayne Lowthian, 66

 

