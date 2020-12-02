 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings:  Carmen Gonzales, 94

Franklin R. “Frank” Mosdal, 86

Arlean Jean Atwood, 81

Ronald Lacy, 85

John “Ray” Cattaneo, 86

Area:

Glendive:  Larry Coon, 78

Hardin:  Fredrick “Larry” Letherman, 84

