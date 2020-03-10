State and area deaths
State and area deaths

State and area deaths

Billings:  Jack McKinsey, 91

Leon Wiese, 92

Jesse Allison, 79

LaDeen Marie Pickett (Kopp)

Nolan Erickson 

Area:

Busby: Christy Woodenthigh, 33

Fort Smith: Gary Ballensky, 75

Formerly of:

John A. Gray of Casper, Wyo., formerly of Billings.

