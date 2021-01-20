 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State and area deaths
0 entries
State and area deaths

State and area deaths

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Billings:  James Bertrand, 93

Virginia Lee (Bell) Knight, 93

Sharren Way Ackerman, 81

Charles Henne, 76 

David Keith Bredy, 86

Josefa “Pepita” Reiter, 83

Area:

Baker: Toby Hurley, 60

Hardin:  Esther Lydia Stricker, 97

Formerly of: Ione F. Cady, 91, of Billings Formerly of Lame Deer

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News