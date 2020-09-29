 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State and area deaths
0 entries
State and area deaths

State and area deaths

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Billings:  Robert “Bob” Grundahl, 98

Clarence ‘Cowboy’ Robinson

Pamela Nunberg, 66

Jeffrey Simkovic, 70

Marvin Linde, 83

Leanne Russell, 62 

Area:

Bismarck, ND: Gertrude Hanna, 104, formerly of Watford City, ND

Crow Agency:  Pansy Williamson, 82

Glasgow:  Brenna K. Sundby, 44

Roundup: Colene Eiselein, 72

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News