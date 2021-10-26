 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings:  Louis Snow, 76

Marilyn Horan, 81

LaRay Collins, 78

Robert W. Liss, 71

Gordon Bayman, 84

Robert Williams, 69

Richard A. Taylor, 87

William N. VanWieren, 99

Area: 

Circle:  Soren "Pete" Jensen, 94

Glasgow: Dolores J. Edwards, 91

Laurel:  Mary Shrader,  71  

