State and area deaths

State and area deaths

Billings:  Douglas Day

Dale Edward Moritz, 76

Loureene Turner, 98

Area:

Baker:  Dolores Schell, 86

Dunmore:  Fred Knows His Gun, Jr., 78

Hardin:  Kevin Vallie, 22

Lodge Grass: Marella Greybull, 72

