State and area deaths
Billings:  Karen Stiles

Patricia Morledge, 93

Denise Paffrath, 56

Garland E. Howe, 68

Roxanne Hogan, 83

Stanley Boone, Jr., 86

Helen Detra, 94

Helen Reicher, 66

Joseph McCartney 

Area:

Belfry: Riley DeLee Roberts, 19

Dunmore:  Linda Dust, 73

Hardin:  Don Warren, Jr., 62

