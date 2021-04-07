 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State and area deaths
0 entries
State and area deaths

State and area deaths

  • 0

Billings:  Lissa Kindness Couture, 40

Deborah Ann “Debbie” Taylor, 47

Edwin Rudolf, 95

Kurt Lawver, 56

Area:

Hardin: Robert Watson, 72; Terryn Ten Bear, 29

Formerly of:

Chicago, IL: Scott Somers, 38, formerly of Billings

 

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News