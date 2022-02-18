 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State and area deaths

Billings:  Betty Ann Heidema, 73

David Kechanin, 48

Robert Healy, 81

Thomas Paul Richmond, 73

Fern Dell Lemons, 95

 

 

