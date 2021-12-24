 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by TDS Fiber
State and area deaths
0 entries
State and area deaths

State and area deaths

  • 0

Billings:  William Schultz Sr., 96

Jeanette Powers, O.F.S., 90

Area:

Glasgow:  Della M. Hallock, 89

Shields Valley - Livingston:  Lorraine (Adams) Bohleen, 97

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News