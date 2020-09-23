 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings:   Mary Vincelette, 82

Diana Lynn Sticka, 70

Lewis Walter Beddow, III, 74

Betty J. Harkless-Salveson, 82

David Douglas, 60

Area:

Broadview:  Fredrick D. Lindt, 77

Glasgow:  Stephanie L. Murch, 41 

Livingston:  Pauline “Polly” Taylor, 69 

