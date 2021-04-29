 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings: Theodore Eklund, 95

Ryan Gibson, 20

Phyllis Burger, 83

Jeanette Armstong, 64

Alice Kober, 93

Forsyth: Fredrick Keith Harms, 56

Park City:  Bryson W. England, 25

Pryor:  Karen Goes Ahead, 67

