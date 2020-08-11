You have permission to edit this article.
State and area deaths
State and area deaths

State and area deaths

Billings:  Lorrane Croymans, 93

Angela Liming, 41 

Bernard Wehri, 73

Gerald Meron, 77

Inez Driscoll, 100 

Area:

Forsyth: Albert "Sonny" Barta, 75

Zortman:  Charles E. Schwenke, 81 

