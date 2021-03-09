 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings: Larry Edward Pinnow, 72

Glenn Milligan, 92

Erick S. Krueger, 73

Frances Seder, 96

James "Jim" Neibauer, 78

Phyllis Ketterling, 82

Lester Vogele, 82

Area:

Crow Agency: Matthew Cloud Jr. 39

Hardin: Charles Jr. “Squeek” Parker, 84; Elizabeth Vonessen, 50

Hinsdale: John W. Mogan, 94

Red Lodge:  Robert Wayne Nelms, 66 

