 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State and area deaths
0 entries
State and area deaths

State and area deaths

  • 0

Billings:  Donald Black, 87

Doris Elizabeth Parker, 97

Area:

Bridger:  Paulette Ann Spencer, 73

Laurel:  Ervin Swan, 79 

Formerly of: 

Viola “Vicky” B. Stumvoll, 82, of Billings, formerly of Glasgow

 

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News