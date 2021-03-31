 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings:  Larry Lennick, 75

Gordon Torno, 89

Fred Walcker, 94

Charles Denver “Chuck” Peterson, 93

Prytania Sheckleton, 45

Area: 

Ballantine: David Rich, 64; Pat Calderwood, 89

Columbus:  Cornelius 'Hap' Bokma, 88

 

